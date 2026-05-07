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King Charles receives emotional message from Meghan, Harry with Archie photo

Harry and Meghan's latest gesture shows their lasting love for royal life
By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 07, 2026

King Charles receives emotional message from Meghan, Harry with Archie photo
King Charles receives emotional message from Meghan, Harry with Archie photo

The former working royals, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, have sent King Charles a secret message with a new photo of their beloved son Prince Archie.

Archie, the eldest son of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, turned seven on May 6. His parents marked the day by sharing two previously unseen photos.

Among the images, one was a touching baby photograph capturing the newborn sleeping on his father's chest at Frogmore Cottage.

The heartwarming picture offered royal watchers a rare peek into the couple's former Windsor residence.

The selected photo seems to be message to the King from the Sussexes as they revisited the memory of their royal life and how they were forced to return the key to their beloved cottage.

Archie's Frogmore photo shows the sussexes' lasting love for royal life.

The Sussexes had settled into the four-bedroom Windsor property shortly before their son arrived on May 6, 2019. 

The intimate picture revealed numerous details about the couple's UK bedroom before their subsequent move to Montecito in 2020.

A framed portrait of Princess Diana was positioned carefully on Harry's bedside dresser, a touching tribute to his late mother as well.

The bedroom walls also featured artwork that the Duchess transported from Canada when she relocated ahead of her royal wedding.

The piece, a watercolour entitled 'Babe No. 5' by American artist Inslee Fariss, had previously hung in the guest bedroom of Meghan's Toronto flat during her Suits filming days.

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