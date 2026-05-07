Sami, Lola Sheen bury the hatchet at Billie Eilish concert movie premiere

Sami Sheen and Lola Sheen put their feud aside on Wednesday night, stepping out together at the premiere of Billie Eilish’s concert film Hit Me Hard And Soft: The Tour (Live in 3D) at the Village Theatre.

The daughters of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards posed arm in arm on the red carpet, marking their first public reunion since months of bitter social media clashes over Lola allegedly dating Sami’s ex boyfriend.

Sami turned heads in a sequined black gown with an updo, while Lola opted for a polka dotted white dress.

Sami took to Instagram Story and called the outing the “best night ever,” while Lola described it as “so fun”, though she cheekily dubbed her friend Raquel Bucaro, not Sami, the “best plus one.”

The sisters’ united front came after a turbulent year of accusations and denials.

In January, Sami alleged in a TikTok caption that Lola had been secretly seeing her ex, Aiden David.

Lola fired back, calling the claim “definitely not the truth” and explaining that David had been hired by their mother to care for her dogs and later moved into their home.

She explained it is ‘hard to ignore’ any person in such close quarters.

The feud escalated.

Yet Wednesday’s premiere appearance suggests the siblings may finally be moving toward reconciliation, at least for one night under the spotlight.