Marco Rubio holds 'great' meeting with Pope Leo after EXPLOSIVE Trump-Vatican tensions

Marco Rubio hold 'great' meeting with Pope Leo after Explosive Trump-Vatican tensions

United States (U.S.) Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a “great” meeting with Pope Leo following a “war of words” between the U.S. President Donald Trump and the pontiff.

The Vatican released a video of the meeting showing a glimpse of the Catholic Church leader’s 2.5 hour discussion with Rubio, whom the pontiff addressed as Mr Secretary.

Both leaders exchanged gifts as Rubio presented a small crystal football while the pope gave him a small pen, which he described as “the plant of peace.”

U.S. State Department Spokesperson Tommy Pigott said, “The meeting indicates a strong relationship between the U.S. and the Vatican.”

According to the U.S. Embassy to the Holy See, both leaders discussed matters of mutual interest in the Western Hemisphere.

The Vatican has not yet officially provided any comment on the meeting.

Rubio’s visit to the Apostolic Palace comes amid the strained relationship between the White House and the Pope due to differences over the Iran War. Pope Leo has categorically criticised President Trump’s statement about “destroying an entire civilisation.”

The Catholic leader has also criticised the treatment of immigrants under the Trump administration.

The meeting marks a significant deescalation in the feud between two most powerful figures in the world.