King Charles meets someone special at garden party

The first Buckingham Palace garden party of the summer had all the usual royal charm, but it was a lively assistance dog who ended up stealing the spotlight from King Charles III, Queen Camilla, and Princess Anne.

The annual event, held in the palace gardens, welcomed around 8,000 guests including emergency service heroes, charity workers, and community volunteers.

But the day’s most memorable guest was Vegas, a two-year-old hearing assistance dog, who made an instant impression by bounding up to the King during greetings.

The energetic spaniel enthusiastically greeted Charles, licking his hand and placing her paws on his morning suit as he smiled and stroked her head, remarking in surprise, “They do hearing dogs too, now?”

Vegas quickly continued her royal tour, jumping up to greet Queen Camilla before turning her attention to Princess Anne.

Ever quick with humour, the Princess Royal laughed and quipped: “Is it everyone or is it just me?” as the lively dog charmed guests across the lawn.

According to her owner, Kate Wilson from West Sussex, Vegas has been life changing, helping alert her to sounds and providing independence in daily life.

“She does jump up a little, but everyone took it in their stride,” she said afterwards.

Once her royal rounds were complete, Vegas even paused to dig into the palace lawn - prompting laughter across the garden as the light-hearted moment added to the relaxed atmosphere.

The King, who himself owns a Lagotto Romagnolo named Snuff, appeared particularly amused by the interaction, clearly at ease as he mingled with guests.

Alongside the royal family, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester also attended the event, joining in conversations with guests and charity representatives.

Queen Camilla, meanwhile, met with organisations including domestic abuse charity SafeLives, praising their work and telling volunteers: “You do a fantastic job.”