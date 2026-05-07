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Prince Harry and Meghan tease feel-good excitement following Met Gala skip

Meghan says 'one of the most powerful and meaningful depictions' in feel-good August teaser
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 07, 2026

Prince Harry and Meghan tease feel-good excitement following Met Gala skip
Prince Harry and Meghan tease feel-good excitement following Met Gala skip

A documentary executive produced by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is heading to cinemas this summer, shining a warm spotlight on one of America’s most beloved traditions - Girl Scout cookie season.

The news comes shortly after the couple skipped the Met Gala.

Titled Cookie Queens, the film follows four determined Girl Scouts as they navigate the highs and lows of setting ambitious sales goals, learning resilience, teamwork, and entrepreneurship along the way. 

Cookie Queens
                                                                        Cookie Queens

Directed by Alysa Nahmias, it captures both the charm and the competitive spirit behind the iconic cookie selling season.

An official synopsis describes the project as “a celebration of girlhood and its complexities,” framing cookie season as more than just a fundraiser but a formative rite of passage in American childhood.

The documentary premiered to strong audience reaction at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, where it screened on 25 January 2026. 

It also marked a rare public appearance for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex at the festival, where they introduced the project through their production company Archewell.

Speaking at the premiere, Meghan described the film as both “cute” and deeply meaningful, praising its portrayal of a cherished American tradition. 

“We’re so proud and privileged to help support and uplift this documentary,” she said on behalf of the couple and their production team.

Now set for a wider theatrical release on 7 August, Cookie Queens has already generated buzz for its feel-good storytelling and empowering message.

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