Nicole Kidman reportedly avoids Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster at Met Gala

Nicole Kidman may have served high fashion at the Met Gala – but according to insiders, she also delivered a quiet message loud and clear.

While Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster made their headline-grabbing Met Gala debut as a couple, sources claim Nicole wanted absolutely no part in the reunion-style moment unfolding inside the star-packed event.

“Nicole is firmly Team Deb,” one insider said. “She believes Deb was deeply hurt by how everything unfolded, and Nicole isn’t interested in pretending otherwise just because Hugh showed up with a new woman on his arm.”

The actress has reportedly stayed close to Hugh’s ex-wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, following the breakdown of their nearly 30-year marriage – and it seems loyalty still matters in Hollywood’s glitteriest rooms.

“Hugh and Sutton definitely turned heads, but there were plenty of whispers too,” another source revealed.

“Deb’s ‘betrayal’ comment was not forgotten in Hollywood. A lot of people close to her feel Hugh did her wrong, and Nicole is one of the friends who has stayed incredibly protective.”

Still, insiders insist Nicole was not looking to create a scene between champagne toasts and coutire photo ops.

“She didn’t want drama,” the insider added. “But she also wasn’t going to play happy families for the cameras.”

And just like that, the Met Gala may have had an unexpected accessory this year: awkward energy in designer clothing.