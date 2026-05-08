George, Charlotte, Louis take surprise role after King's decision on Archie

George, Charlotte, Louis special role revealed in heartwarming video

Prince William and Princess Kate gave their children a golden opportunity to make the most of royal perks, whereas Archie and Lilibet continue to miss out on the benefits of royal life.

On Instagram, a joint video post was made by Robert Irwin and the Wales family, featuring the Australian conservationist alongside kangaroos.

Robert revealed that the Australia Zoo family is now bigger as a new member has joined and has a special connection with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The zookeeper wrote, "Introducing Cwtch, the newest member of the Australia Zoo family, a gorgeous eastern grey kangaroo joey."

He revealed that the little Waleses named a grey kangaroo joey all the way from the UK.

"Cwtch, which means ‘cuddle’ in Welsh, was named by Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis," Robert said.

He expressed gratitude towards the Prince and Princess of Wales and their children for their support for vital conservation efforts to protect Australia’s wildlife and wild places.

It is sad to notice that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, cannot take part in such activities despite their royal ties.

Most recently, Archie turned seven, but no public gesture was made by their grandfather, King Charles, amid the distance and continued differences.