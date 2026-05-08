King Charles honours Andrew's former aide at Windsor after police talk

The British monarch took a surprise step amid his younger brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's downfall and police invesitgation.

Andrew's former aide has received an honour from King Charles after speaking to police.

Dame Charlotte Manley was the former Duke of York's private secretary and Treasurer from 2001 to 2003.

She also accompanied the former prince on trips abroad during his time as UK trade envoy.

The 68-year-old has been honoured in Tuesday's investitures ceremony after agreeing to speak to police about her ex-employer.

She was made a Dame Commander of the Royal Victorian Order (DCVO) by the 77-year-old monarch at Windsor Castle.

The disgraced royal's former employee was listed on the monarch's New Year's Honours List for 2026.

She is the second-highest rank in the Royal Victorian Order and gives the right to use the title of "Dame".

Dame Charlotte travelled abroad with andrew, who was made trade envoy in 2011. She was often listed on the Court Circular for trips, including New York, Bulgaria, Brazil, Peru and Canada.

Earlier this month, she informed The Times she would speak to police about her time spent working under the disgraced former prince.

Regarding accusations against her former employer and an alleged payment she had made on his behalf, she told the newspaper: "I would rather talk to the police than the press, not that I would have much to tell them."

Others receiving honours on Tuesday include actress Carey Mulligan and former Chief of Defence Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin.

Before joining the royal family, Dame Charlotte served as an officer in the Royal Navy between 1976 and 1996.

After her time serving Andrew, Charlotte held other positions for the royal family, including becoming the chapter clerk of St George's Chapel in Windsor, which she retired from last year.

She was previously appointed an OBE in 1996 and was made Commander of the Royal Victorian Order (CVO) in 2018.

The CVO is awarded by the monarch to recognise personal service to the royal family. Charlotte Manley was also part of the party to welcome President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump to Windsor for a state visit in 2025.

King Charles' younger brother is currently under police investigation for allegedly leaking secrets to his billionaire friend, sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, during his time as trade envoy.