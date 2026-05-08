Andrew hunts for UK escape route after latest threat

The former prince, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, may seek an escape route after his unexpected clash near his new home at Sandringham Estate.

King Charles' younger brother was thretened while walking his dog on Wednesday.

The alleged attack, the second incident of threat near his house in weeks, has reportedly paved way for the former Duke of York to move to more secured and safe place.

The former Duke has been embroiled in several scandals, allegedly seeking a new sanctuary to run away from all the embarrassment that he has been facing in the UK amid ongoing police investigation.

Andrew's return to Windsor seems to be impossible amid ongoing public presssure and probe as William is very conscious. He considers his uncle is a very troubled soul.

There were reports that Andrew will flee to the UK. he was allegdly considering a permanent move to the Middle East, modeled on the self-imposed exile of Spain’s former King Juan Carlos I.

Following his eviction from Royal Lodge and the stripping of his titles, he seeks privacy, luxury, and escape from public hostility.



Alleged attacker taken into custody

The 39-year-old accused, named Alex Jenkinson, has already been charged with two counts of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to harass someone or cause alarm or distress and failing to provide a specimen of blood in custody.

The suspect was said to be wearing a balaclava and was approximately 50 yards from Mr Mountbatten-Windsor when the alleged threat occurred.

The former prince was escorted by a member of his private security team to cope with the situation.