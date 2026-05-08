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King Charles issues statement after Harry sends greetings from Montecito

Buckingham Palace releases delightful throwback photos with King Charles message
By
Areeba Khan
|

Published May 08, 2026

King Charles issues statement after Harry sends greetings from Montecito
King Charles issues statement after Harry sends greetings from Montecito

King Charles also joined his son Prince William, Prince Harry and the rest of the world to commemorate a significant day.

Today, May 8, Sir David Attenborough, the English broadcaster and conservationist, turned 100 years old.

Buckingham Palace released throwback photos, featuring the King and the natural historian, on his special milestone.

The monarch's team, in a statement, said, "Wishing Sir David Attenborough a very happy 100th birthday. Enjoy your special celebration this evening!

"Tune in to ‘David Attenborough's 100 Years on Planet Earth’ at 8.30 pm on BBC One and @bbciplayer."

King Charles' message was shared on the official social media channels of the royal family after the Duke of Sussex sent heartwarming birthday greetings to Sir David.

Harry lauded his sincere efforts, calling him a man "who showed you the world through a uniquely spectacular lens" and "earned the world’s trust by simply showing us that our environment is worth appreciating."

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