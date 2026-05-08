Meghan Markle turns deaf ear to Harry's concerns with exciting announcement

Meghan Markle made her feelings clear over the new announcement, which could be a turning point in the Sussexes' falling career.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are the executive producers of Cookie Queens, are set to become the talk of the town as the documentary's release date has been confirmed.

Cookie Queens is a documentary about the Girl Scouts of the USA, and it is set to hit theatres on August 7.

Directed by Alysa Nahmias, the project showcased Olive, Nikki, Shannon Elizabeth and Ara taking on a challenge to sell cookies.

According to the newly released trailer, the documentary is a story of "adventure, friendship and growing up."

"A story of adventure, friendship, and growing up. Watch the official trailer for #CookieQueens. Only in theatres August 7," the officials captioned the new post.

As soon as Cookie Queens Film dropped this latest update, Meghan took no time and liked the new post, showcasing her excitement.

The Duchess of Sussex returned to social media after a friend of Harry revealed that the prince is feeling quite uneasy because his children, Archie and Lilibet, are growing up without knowledge of their royal heritage and cousins.