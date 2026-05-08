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Andrew receives good news after shocking Sandringham incident

Beatrice, Eugenie's father must be delighted over happy update: 'could not be more thrilled'
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 08, 2026

Andrew receives good news after shocking Sandringham incident
Andrew receives good news after shocking Sandringham incident

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor may leave his tensions behind even for a day as he received delightful news.

The former Duke of York's godson Edward Stanley, who is the eldest son of the Earl and Countess of Derby, has announced his engagement to aristocratic TikTok sensation Victoria Jooris.

As per the Daily Mail, Edward's father, the Earl Edward Stanley, released a statement to reveal the exciting news.

He shared, "We could not be more thrilled by Ed and Victoria's engagement."

The Earl welcomed his future daughter-in-law wholeheartedly to the family.

"Victoria is fabulous, and we have loved getting to know her over the last four years since we first met her at Aintree," he said.

It is important to note that Ed was a page of honour to the late Queen Elizabeth II. He took part in three Garter services and four State Openings of Parliament.

The couple will tie the knot next year at Knowsley Hall.

The engagement news of Andrew's godson came after a man was arrested after allegedly threatening the former Prince near his home on the Sandringham Estate.

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