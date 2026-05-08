Duke of Kent reopens historic BRDC clubhouse at Silverstone

The Duke of Kent stepped back into the fast-paced world of British motorsport this week as he officially reopened the historic British Racing Drivers’ Club clubhouse on April 25.

He unveiled the newly renamed Jim Clark Grandstand during a special visit to Silverstone Circuit.

The ceremony celebrated both the future and the heritage of British racing, with the grandstand renamed in honour of legendary Formula One driver Jim Clark regarded as one of the greatest racing talents in motorsport history.

Clark, a two-time Formula One world champion, remains an iconic figure at Silverstone and throughout British racing culture.

As President in Chief of the BRDC since 1997, he has maintained a close relationship with the club and its activities.

That relationship began in 1952 when Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh accepted the role of President in Chief following the death of Prince George, Duke of Kent during the Second World War.

Prince Philip remained in the position for an extraordinary 42 years before handing over responsibilities to his cousin, the Duke of Kent.

The BRDC itself has played a pivotal role in the development of British motorsport and Silverstone’s rise as one of the most famous racing circuits in the world.

Home to the British Grand Prix and countless landmark racing moments, Silverstone remains central to Formula One history and UK motorsport innovation.

During the visit, the Duke toured the newly updated clubhouse facilities and met BRDC members, racing officials, and guests connected to the circuit’s legacy.