Prince William and Kate prepare to welcome thousands at Palace garden party

The most-awaited Buckingham Palace garden party of the season is set to begin on Friday.

As Prince William and Catherine prepare to host thousands of guests on behalf of the King at the palace’s iconic summer celebration.

Ahead of the event, the Prince and Princess of Wales also shared a glimpse of the preparations on Instagram Stories.

The couple will welcome guests from across the UK to the gardens of Buckingham Palace for an afternoon honouring extraordinary contributions to local communities.

Around 8,000 invitees are expected to attend the royal reception, where guests will enjoy party favourites including tea, sandwiches, cakes, and live performances.

Garden parties have been part of royal life for generations, dating back to the reign of Queen Victoria, and continue to serve as a way for the Royal Family to personally thank members of the public for their dedication and community service.

Royal watchers will be closely following the Kate's appearance, with her fashion choices.

Members of the wider Royal Family including The Edinburgh's will attend alongside William and Catherine.