Queen Camilla mingles with riders and ex-husband in trousers

Queen Camilla stepped out in the heart of the Gloucestershire countryside for Badminton Horse Trials.

On the second day of the 2026 event at Badminton Estate, the Queen attended a medal presentation before spending time with young riders and volunteers from the Ebony Horse Club, where she serves as president.

The club, based in Brixton, South London, marks its 30th anniversary this year, celebrating three decades of using horse riding and education programmes to support disadvantaged young people.

She presented rosettes to four young riders and their ponies, applauding their efforts after they performed a musical riding display set to London Calling by The Clash.

The Queen also spent time with a teenager demonstrating a horse simulator, showing keen interest in how technology is being used to build confidence and riding skills in a safe environment.

She spoke with six-time Badminton winner Lucinda Green and broadcaster Clare Balding, both long familiar faces within the equestrian world.

One particularly notable moment came when Queen Camilla greeted her ex-husband, Andrew Parker Bowles, during a reception at the event.

Reflecting on her connection to the Ebony Horse Club, Camilla said she was deeply moved when she first discovered the organisation years ago and has remained a committed supporter ever since.