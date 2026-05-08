Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor demands first order security from King Charles

Andrew mountbateen has come back with what royal experts are calling a "pumped chest" as he has demanded high security protocol to be disbursed for him.

He is reportedly seeking to have his security arrangements reviewed after a disturbing confrontation near his Norfolk residence.

The former Duke of York was walking his dogs near the Sandringham Estate on Wednesday evening when a man wearing a balaclava allegedly approached him, shouted, and moved closer.

According to reports, the suspect had been in a vehicle before exiting and approaching Andrew on foot along a public lane near Wolferton.

The situation escalated quickly, prompting Andrew to leave the scene in a car while accompanied by a private security officer, as the man allegedly attempted to run after the vehicle.

His publicly funded protection was removed in 2022 after he stepped back from royal duties, and he has since relied on privately arranged security.

Norfolk Constabulary confirmed that officers were called shortly after 7.30pm and arrested a man on suspicion of a public order offence and possession of an offensive weapon.

The suspect was taken to King’s Lynn Police Investigation Centre, where he remains in custody for questioning.

A police spokesperson said officers responded to reports of a man behaving in an intimidating manner in Wolferton and acted swiftly to detain the individual.