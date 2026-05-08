Princess Anne brings back 90s mint green dress for Intelligence Corps dinner

Princess Anne stepped out in understated elegance last evening as she attended a formal dinner at Livery Hall in her role as Colonel-in-Chief of the Intelligence Corps.

The Princess Royal arrived for the engagement looking effortlessly polished, with royal watchers pointing that she chose to recycle a dress first worn in 1999.

Anne attended the dinner alongside senior figures from the Intelligence Corps, where guests gathered to recognise the unit’s work in military intelligence, operational support, and national security.

The role of Colonel-in-Chief is one she has held for years, reflecting her deep connection to the Armed Forces and her consistent support for military personnel.

But while the evening honoured service and tradition, it was a different detail that caught public attention, the gentleman in a tuxedo seen opening the Princess Royal’s car door on arrival.

The moment, captured by onlookers, quickly drew reactions online, with many joking that his formality rivalled even the glamour of celebrity events.

The dinner at Livery Hall forms part of a long-standing series of royal engagements supporting Britain’s military regiments, many of which regularly host formal dinners, awards, and commemorative events.