Prince William shares heartwarming reunion with suicide prevention campaigner

Prince William shared a heartwarming moment with charity founder Rhian Mannings during Buckingham Palace’s latest garden party.

One particularly sweet photograph captured William greeting Rhian with a broad smile as the pair reunited.

The Prince previously spoke with her last October about suicide prevention and bereavement support work.

Rhian is the founder of 2wish, a charity supporting families affected by the sudden loss of a child or young person.

Her invitation to the garden party reflected the focus of this year’s event, which honoured individuals connected to the Prince and Princess of Wales’ patronages, charitable initiatives, and community projects.

Also among the guests was mental health advocate Sam Stables, founder of We Are Farming Minds, a charity tackling mental health stigma within farming communities.

While the Prince and Princess were the centre of attention, royal fashion fans were equally delighted to see Zara Tindall making a stylish appearance alongside the Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh.

Zara turned was wearing an electric blue midi dress featuring floral cut-out detailing and a cinched waist, paired with matching heels and a coordinating fascinator.