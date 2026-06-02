King Charles holds key meeting as Beatrice, Eugenie case divides royals

King Charles held an important meeting at a royal house amid concerns related to Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's royal future, which is dividing the royals.

On June 2, the official social media handle of the royal family shared that the monarch hosted Investiture ceremonies at Windsor Castle.

The recipients of the prestigious honour were Sir Idris Elba for services to young people, Torvill and Dean for services to ice skating and voluntary service. Dame @meera.syal for services to literature, drama and charity.

Moreover, Betty Brown OBE received an award for services to justice. Paul Chuckle got an MBE for charitable service.

This royal event at Windsor Castle took place in times when the senior royals were 'divided' over Beatrice and Eugenie's case.

Prince William and Queen Camilla are reportedly planning to keep the sisters at a distance in order to avoid controversies.

But, Princess Anne, seemingly, believes that Beatrice and Eugenie should not pay the price for their parents' wrongdoings.