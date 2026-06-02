Prince Harry, Meghan Markle decide to surrender after failed attack on royals

The former senior wroking royals, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, have allegedly made their minds to surrender after using all their amunitions against the royal family.

The royals, like every common family, have dealt with feuds and fallouts behind the scenes.

Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship has also been deterirated, along with tensions between sisters-in-law Princess Catherine and Meghan Markle.

The two brothers had each other to lean on after the death of their mother. In 2017, William admitted: "We have been brought closer because of the circumstances".

During the same conversation, Catherine remarked to her husband and brother-in-law: "You're amazingly close," to which William quipped, "Most of the time," prompting laughs from both him and Harry. Sadly that is no longer the case.

Less than a year after Harry and Meghan officially stepped back from royal duties, the Duke of Sussex spoke about his and William's relationship, revealing to Oprah Winfrey that there was "space at the moment."

"I love William to bits. He's my brother," Harry said.

"We've been through hell together. I mean, we have a shared experience. But we, you know, we're on different paths."

During the sit-down, Harry also stated that his father and brother "are trapped" within the system.

Russell claimed William was "most aggrieved" by his younger brother's assertion. The future monarch was described as "absolutely seething" after the Sussexes' interview with Oprah.

Russell wrote in William & Catherine: The Intimate Inside Story that the heir to the throne "felt betrayed by Harry to the extent that he vowed never to speak to him again. Such was his anger that he told one of his most trusted aides that he had 'absolutely no time to entertain either of them [Harry and Meghan].'"

The Prince did publicly react after the bombshell interview in 2021, declaring that the royal family was "very much not a racist family," and shared that he had not yet spoken to his brother, but planned to.

In his 2023 memoir Spare, Harry called his "beloved brother" his "arch nemesis." The Duke also recalled in the book his brother allegedly "attacking" him at Nottingham Cottage, while Meghan was out of town. Harry revealed that William described Meghan as "difficult," "rude" and "abrasive" during their meeting. At one point, Harry penned that William "came at" him.

Now, the Sussexes are said to be changing their strategy and initiating efoorts to make amends with their royal relatives as they have no reason to hurl inssults at them.

A royal insider claimed that they have made failled attempt to harm the monarchy's image with their attacks on the senior royals.

They have no reasons to disgarce the royals after stepping down as seniror royals and relucating to the US to live a financially independent life with their children.