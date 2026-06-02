Kate Middleton 'refuses' Prince William strict plan of action: 'Difficult'

Prince William, Kate 'divided' over sensitive issue behind Palace walls

Prince William and Princess Kate are reportedly having difficult conversations inside the Palace about a sensitive matter very close to their hearts.

As people know, the royal couple's firstborn son, Prince George, is the second in line to the throne.

The 12-year-old sibling of Charlotte and Louis is set to leave Lambrook School and talks about the next stage of schooling that is already happening.

In a radio show, William revealed that his eldest son is already getting used to the boarding school life.

George, who is the next monarch after his father, has now been preparing for his significant future role.

According to Heat World, the Prince of Wales is very determined to make his son's path to the throne smooth by introducing him to royal rule books.

But George's mother, Catherine, is not in favour of William's strict plan of action.

The source shared, "There’s an understanding that things will change after this summer, and there are things that William and Kate don’t see eye to eye on – there’s been some difficult conversations about what happens next."

"George’s future as King has become very real – and there’s a definite difference of opinion. William is very focused on making sure George’s path to the throne is as smooth as possible, while Kate is desperately trying to keep hold of his old life for as long as she can," an insider added.

Princess Kate, like any mother, wants to protect the soft side of his son despite the pressure of his future position.

However, "William wants George to grow up understanding service, responsibility and public duty from a young age."