King Charles office marks historic day with delightful update for fans

King Charles' team celebrated the legacy of a notable royal figure in a new message.

On June 2, the official Instagram page of Royal Collection Trust shared a video featuring a stunning dress which was worn by Queen Elizabeth II on her coronation.

The statement alongside the video reads, "Queen Elizabeth II’s Coronation took place on this day in 1953."

"See her stunning dress now on display in the Royal Collection Trust exhibition, Queen Elizabeth II: Her Life in Style at The King’s Gallery, London, until 18 April 2027."

It is important to mention that the exhibition showcasing the late Queen's statement pieces, including clothes and accessories, was put on display to celebrate her 100th birthday.

King Charles and Queen Camilla visited the largest exhibition to date at The King’s Gallery on April 20.

As per Palace, "...more than 200 items of clothing and accessories across all ten decades of The late Queen’s life are on display.

"The exhibition also includes never-before-seen archival material such as fashion sketches, fabric samples, and correspondence."