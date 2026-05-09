Millie Bobby Brown gushes over husband Jake Bongiovi in cosy snap

Millie Bobby Brown has delighted fans by sharing a romantic sunset snap to celebrate her husband Jake Bongiovi’s birthday.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the 22-year-old Stranger Things star posted a cosy picture of the couple kissing on a beach, accompanied by a heartfelt message for her husband’s 24th birthday on 7th May.

"My persons day, today and always. i love you!!!!!!!" she wrote in the caption, prompting a sweet reply from Bongiovi who commented, "Love you so much."

The couple, who first began dating in 2021, have had a whirlwind few years since their engagement in 2023.

After a secret wedding in May 2024, followed by a larger celebration in Italy later that year, the pair have recently settled into life as a family of three.

In August 2025, Brown announced they had welcomed their first child, a daughter, through adoption.

At the time, the actress shared that they were beyond excited to start their beautiful next chapter of parenthood while asking for peace and privacy for their new daughter.

While the actress usually keeps her family life under wraps, she recently opened up to British Vogue about how motherhood has changed her outlook.

She described the experience as a beautiful journey that has taught the couple a great deal, especially when it comes to gaining a new perspective on what truly matters.