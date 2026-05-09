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Prince William talks ‘rare privilege' after Harry's moving essay

Prince William, Prince Harry join forces for important cause despite bitter rift
By
A. Akmal
|

Published May 09, 2026

Prince William talks ‘rare privilege&apos; after Harry&apos;s moving essay

Prince William and Prince Harry may not be on speaking terms but they continue to share the same heroes from their childhood, and the values passed down from their father King Charles.

The Prince of Wales joined his estranged brother in honouring Sir David Attenborough, who celebrated his milestone birthday on Friday.

Just as Harry wrote high praise for the life-long environmentalist in Time Magazine essay, describing his as “secular saint” for showing the people that the “environment is worth valuing”.

Hours later, Kensington Palace released a delightful video update where Prince William had honoured the legendary broadcaster at Royal Albert Hall.

“Sir David, thank you for your wisdom, your kindness, your dedication, and for reminding us, always, of the wonder of the world we call home,” the message read. “A very happy 100th birthday!”

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