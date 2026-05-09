Palace shares update as George, Charlotte, Louis carry on royal tradition

Prince William and Princess Kate have instilled some very important values in their three children and it appears that they are already walking in the footsteps of not only their parents but grandfather King Charles and uncle Prince Harry.

Kensington Palace shared a delightful update from Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis as they marked a milestone occasion close to their heart.

The beloved broadcaster Sir David Attenborough marked his 100th birthday on Friday and it seemed as if whole of UK was celebrating the figure who has been instrumental in shaping people’s view about the importance of environment.

William had revealed how the legendary broadcaster, who has advocated for nature and made numerous documentaries on the environment and wildlife, has inspired the young line of royals just like he did for him and Prince Harry.

In a throwback, eager and young George, Charlotte and Louis were seen asking questions about animal extinction and the environment. Given how much the King and his two sons advocate for the planet, the younger royals have also picked up on in and it seems that they would continue with the tradition in the future.

In his speech, the future king said that Sir David is a “guiding light” who shaped his children’s mindset.

“Like millions across the world, my children have grown up with your incredible storytelling — a window into the wonders of nature that shaped their understanding of our planet, and their belief that it is something worth fighting.”