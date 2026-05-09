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Prince Harry, Meghan issue scathing statement after brutal blow from ally

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex respond to 'wild' claims as finances come under scrutiny again
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 09, 2026

Prince Harry, Meghan issue scathing statement after brutal blow from ally

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s financial situation have been a centre of speculation ever since they left their senior royal positions in 2020 and settled in the US.

It had since intensified after they signed on various deals with major companies, including Netflix, Spotify and Lemonada Media and others, and the fallouts that came after.

A latest report by a former People Magazine and Us Weekly editor had claimed that the Sussexes are “wildly unhappy” due to their failing deals. People magazine is notoriously considered to have a bias for Harry and Meghan. Hence it was thought to be a betrayal from the Sussexes’ once media ally.

“The ‘unnamed sources,’ once again, doing a lot of very heavy lifting in this report. If they had any faith or evidence to back up what they allege, I don’t understand why they wouldn’t just go on the record with such claims,” a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex told Newsweek.

“Still, I suppose it makes writing a lot easier for Mr Wakeford when you don’t have an editor standing over you asking you to evidence it or ‘stand it up.’”

The editor had cited five sources from “in their orbit” claiming that while the Sussexes are not exhausted of their funds but they are dwindling over security bills and their lavish lifestyle.

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