Buckingham Palace wild incident makes crowds scream: Guards respond to save day

An unexpected situation near Buckingham Palace forced guards to take bold action to save the day.

The Palace guards became heroes with their quick response to protect people after a loose horse caused chaos near King Charles' office, creating panic during a major annual event.

A riderless grey horse wreaked havoc during Saturday's Major General's Inspection as the animal broke free during the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment's formal review.

The uncontrolled animal caused considerable alarm among other horses in formation along The Mall in central London.

The King's Guard surged forward with calm precision. Their courage transformed a moment of chaos into a testament to duty, discipline, and unwavering service.

The viral footage flooded social media, attracting massive reactions from netizens.

The images show the animal weaving between fellow horses as the regiment processed along the famous thoroughfare connecting Trafalgar Square to the Palace.

The unexpected disruption unfolded on what is considered one of the most significant dates in the mounted unit's ceremonial calendar.