Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor ‘receives' call from royals after dangerous event

Royal Family is understood to be growing concerned as a new crisis presents itself just as things were moving in a positive direction.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been the root cause of all of the royal troubles in recent times, but the latest event seems to have put the Palace in fresh dilemma.

The disgraced ex-prince, who has been exiled to Sandringham, was nearly attacked on Wednesday evening when he was out with his unarmed bodyguard walking his dogs.

A man had leapt from his car and sprinted towards him but Andrew and the bodyguard got in the care and sped away. According to royal expert Jennie Bond, this must have been a “frightening experience” for Andrew and would have left him and the rest of the family in “shock”.

Bond believes that this had been a big breach in security and Andrew would have been approached by his two other siblings, if not the King himself, to check up on his well-being.

“One of the biggest dangers to any member of the royal family has always been the lone protester or stalker - the late Queen at Trooping, Charles and a gunman in Australia, Anne and the attempted kidnap,” she told The Mirror.

“I imagine there may have been some communication, if not a direct conversation, between Charles and Andrew, and I can picture his other siblings picking up the phone to check that he’s ok. He is, after all, still their brother.”

The update comes after it was revealed that Prince Edward and Duchess Sophir had met with Andrew during Easter as part of a wellness check. Moreover, reports also claimed that Princess Anne has been keeping in touch with his brother, despite the harrowing allegations against him.