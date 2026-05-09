Prince William, Princess Kate give update as arrest made in Andrew incident

The Prince and Princess of Wales, who had taken over an important event at Buckingham Palace, had to issue an update as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor began making headlines again.

Prince William and Princess Kate have already been taking on more duties as part of their preparation to be the next King and Queen.

The couple is understood to hold strong opinions about the allegations against the disgraced former Prince, who found himself in a frightening incident earlier this week as a man chased him down at Sandringham. The man was arrested on Wednesday but the news of the events emerged on Friday.

In order to shift the attention back to royal duties, the Prince and Princess of Wales shared an update, which was also a reflection of their thoughts on the matter: ignoring Andrew and staying focussed on royal work.

“Welcoming guests from across the UK to Buckingham Palace for yesterday’s Garden Party, recognising their contributions to public service, charitable work and to their communities,” the message read alongside a video of attendees giving testimonials at the Palace Garden Party.

“Hearing from attendees on what the day means to them, and celebrating their achievements and the impact they are making.”

In the end, the Prince and Princess of Wales thanked Rowan, Harry and Anna, who were representing their charities, along with others.

According to reports, the 39-year-old Alex Jenkinson, who was arrested under suspicion of a public order offense and possession of a weapon.

He appeared in court on Friday and denied using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear or provoke unlawful violence towards the King’s brother.