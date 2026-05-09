King Charles praises Australia’s 'remarkable success story' after Harry’s trip

King Charles has delivered a heartfelt message to the people of Australia after Harry and Meghan's latest visit.

The monarch has described as a defining moment in Australia’s democratic journey as the nation marks the 125th anniversary of the opening of its first Federal Parliament.

In a message released to coincide with commemorations at the historic Exhibition Buildings, the King reflected on the creation of the Commonwealth of Australia in 1901 and praised the country’s evolution as “confident, diverse and forward-looking nation.”

Charles noted that the first Australian Parliament was opened in the presence of his great-grandparents.

He described the anniversary as an opportunity to reflect on how the ambitions of a young federation helped lay the foundations for the strong democratic system that continues to shape the country today.

The King praised their Parliament for guiding the nation through both challenges and opportunities over the decades.

He also spoke warmly about the symbolic importance of commemorating the anniversary in the very same building where the national Parliament first convened more than a century ago.

It reflected the enduring spirit of democracy and public responsibility.

Sending his best wishes alongside Queen Camilla, the monarch encouraged Australians to look toward the future with “unity, purpose and optimism,” while taking pride in the democratic traditions built over generations.

The celebrations honour not only the opening of Down Under’s first Parliament in 1901, but also the growth of one of the world’s longest standing democracies - described by the King as a “remarkable success story.”