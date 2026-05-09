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Princess Anne kicks off next phase of key project amid new royal crisis

King Charles's sister takes on meaningful task after Andrew faces terrifying incident
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 09, 2026

Princess Anne kicks off next phase of key project amid new royal crisis

Princess Anne is once again stepping up for the royals, especially King Charles, in the most meaningful way, marking an impressive milestone.

The Princess Royal, who is known for her hard work and efforts for as a working member of the family, stepped out for an important event on Friday.

The King’s sister praised students at a pioneering Deaf school for “setting standards for others to follow” on the 200th anniversary Devon-based Deaf Academy.

The staff and students had gathered for the especial celebration of the past two centuries of education, heritage and community. Anne met with met students, staff, trustees, governors, supporters, local dignitaries and representatives from leading national Deaf charities.

Anne also learned about the experiences of the young deaf people and students at the Academy.

Later, she unveiled a commemorative plaque.

“This place has set some standards for others to follow and you’re still doing that, so I wish you well,” Anne told the attendees.

“Thank you for what you’ve achieved over the last 200 years, but something tells me that these basics will not go away, you need to stay, so good luck with the next stage.”

The engagement comes amid security tensions caused by latest Sandringham incident, where Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor nearly escaped an attack by a 39-year-old man.

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