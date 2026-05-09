King Charles pens centenary letter for eagles to deliver the message

King Charles marked the 100th birthday of his longtime friend Sir David Attenborough with a tribute featuring some of Britain’s most beloved wildlife.

In a charming short film premiered at Royal Albert Hall last evening, the King was seen recording a handwritten birthday message for the legendary broadcaster inside the library of Balmoral Castle, while accompanied by Queen Camilla’s dog, Moley, who darted around the room during filming.

The production, titled A Very Special Delivery, was created by BBC Studios Natural History Unit as part of a live celebration honouring Attenborough’s extraordinary life and career.

Filmed earlier this spring at Balmoral, the short movie transformed the King’s birthday note into a magical wildlife relay across Britain.

After Charles penned his message, the handwritten letter embarked on an imaginative journey carried by a cast of native animals including eagles, foxes, otters, owls, and even a determined border collie named Flynn.

All working together to ensure the birthday wishes reached Sir David in time for his centenary celebration.

Set to the uplifting soundtrack of Greatest Day by Take That, the film blended heartfelt emotion with the spirit of adventure and nature that has defined Attenborough’s life work for generations.

In his message, the King praised Sir David for revealing “the beauty and wonder of nature to audiences all around the world in new and marvellous ways,” while also recognising their shared commitment to environmental conservation and protecting the planet for future generations.

Charles concluded warmly: “I wish you, on behalf of the whole nation, a very happy 100th birthday.”

The touching tribute also reflected the decades-long friendship between the monarch and the broadcaster, which began back in 1958 when a young Prince Charles and Princess Anne visited the set of Attenborough’s BBC series Zoo Quest as children.

Ahead of the premiere, the BBC teased the production on Instagram, calling it “a very special delivery for David, beloved by people (and animals) everywhere.”