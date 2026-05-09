Taylor Swift, Robert Pattinson linkup sparks collaboration rumours

Taylor Swift ignites fan theories about secret project after Robert Pattinson meeting

Taylor Swift met up with Robert Pattinson, and his wife Suki Waterhouse on a double date with her fiancé Travis Kelce, but Swifties believe there might be a deeper purpose to their lowkey dinner than just a catch up.

The 36-year-old pop superstar was spotted at Lucky Cat in London with the Batman star and Waterhouse, and that was her second meeting with the London film crew in recent weeks.

The 14-time-Grammy winner was also seen with cinematographer Rina Yang two days earlier and Swifties were reminded of the singer’s film project which she has been reportedly working on, for a while.

Back in August, an insider in the know revealed that the Love Story hitmaker had started working on her screenplay.

Connecting the dots, Swifties flocked to the comments and wrote, “best believe rob is starring in her movie and Suki has a song in it.”

Another added, “sounds delusional but also hope its true!!” and “maybe theyre just besties but I hope the rumours are true.”

Swift was originally believed to be writing a screenplay about the life of Rebekah Harkness, whom she wrote the song, The Last Great American Dynasty, about.

The American socialite lived a full life and was the previous owner of Swift’s Rhode Island mansion. It remains to be confirmed what the Eras Tour performer’s film would be about, but fans are excited nonetheless.