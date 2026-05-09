Phoebe Bridgers excites fans with major comeback announcement

Phoebe Bridgers drops new bombshell about much-anticipated record after hiatus

Phoebe Bridgers is ready for her comeback to music after her last solo album Punisher came out in 2020.

The 31-year-old indie musician has been working with her band Boygenius, and releasing singles here and there, but she has mostly been on a hiatus in the recent months.

However, the Moon Song hitmaker is back better than ever, and she played her first solo show in years on Friday, May 8.

Bridgers reportedly played some new songs, as she teased a new record where she experimented with a new sound, and fans could not contain their excitement.

The Waiting Room songstress seemingly also teased an upcoming tour, as her website had an update which read, "Upcoming Dates: *gestures at the entire world.*"

Fortunate fans who attended the show took to social media and shared exclusive information about he upcoming album, writing, "Bridgers the new songs are very sad and folk sounding with harmonica!!" and "closer to sidelines," referring to Bridgers' previous release.

They added, "alien themed stage, piano, guitar, and percussion instruments were played, phoebe was experimenting with new vocal techniques, maxine was brought out, was a test run for future shows !!"

Despite the Garden Song singer not making any official announcements yet, fans know that exciting updates will follow.