Prince Harry applauded for unpublicised act of kindness

Steve Pennells has taken to Instagram to express his gratitude to Prince Harry following the Duke of Sussex’s recent appearance at the InterEdge Summit in Melbourne, where he spoke about mental health and suicide prevention.

In his post, Pennells, who has served as a Lifeline ambassador for three years reflected on the emotional weight of the conversations surrounding suicide.

He revealed that nine Australians die by suicide every day, with men accounting for around 75% of those deaths.

He wrote that Prince Harry joined the summit in Melbourne and spoke openly and honestly about his own mental health journey, adding that the royal declined a speaker’s fee, saying the cause mattered more than payment.

“Three years as a Lifeline ambassador and I still feel the weight of these conversations every time,” Pennells shared, noting the ongoing urgency of mental health awareness and support.

Steve described the Duke’s involvement as a meaningful gesture that spoke louder than any formal address or headline moment.

Harry’s appearance at the InterEdge Summit formed part of a wider conversation around workplace wellbeing, psychosocial safety, and breaking stigma around mental illness.

The event brought together mental health advocates, experts, and leaders focused on creating safer environments for those struggling in silence.

The Duke has long been involved in mental health advocacy, including his work with organisations such as Lifeline and BetterUp, and continues to use public appearances to encourage open dialogue and early intervention.

Pennells concluded his tribute by thanking Harry directly.