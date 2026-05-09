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King Charles receives heartbreaking news as protesters storm palace gates

Protesters call to abolish the monarchy
By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 09, 2026

King Charles receives heartbreaking news as protesters storm palace gates
King Charles receives heartbreaking news as protesters reach royal residence 

The royal family faced uexpected situation as anti-monarchy protesters stormed Buckingham Palace gates on Saturday, calling to abolish the monarchhy.

The demonstrators gathered first at Trafalgar Square before proceeding to the royal residence, demanding an end to the royal institution amid Andrew scandals.

Dozens campaigners, coordinated by pressure group Republic, took to the streets of central London, displaying their opposition through clothing and placards bearing slogans including "abolish the monarchy" and "not my King".

The group has significantly expanded its operations and public presence in recent years.

The group's CEO, Graham Smith, said the organisation has experienced a dramatic transformation following the late Queen's passing and King Charles III's subsequent coronation.

The 52-year-old said: "The death of the Queen and the Coronation completely changed everything for us. We suddenly grew, we suddenly went from one member of staff to loads of staff."

"In 2022 we could not have even thought of doing something like this. It wasn't on the cards, we didn't have the staff or the money," he added.

Elizabeth McIntyre, a London-based Republic member, expressed her fundamental opposition to Britain's social structure, saying: "I really object to the class system in this country. I think it creates a hierarchy which is absolutely unacceptable."

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