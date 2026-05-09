Palace shares sporty royals marking 30 years of the Ebony Horse Club

Queen Camilla marked a special milestone as Buckingham Palace shared a heartwarming new video celebrating 30 years of the Ebony Horse Club on Saturday.

The much-loved Brixton-based charity that has transformed the lives of disadvantaged young people through equestrian training and education.

During her visit to the prestigious Badminton Horse Trials at the Badminton Estate in Gloucestershire, Her Majesty met young riders and staff members as they proudly demonstrated their skills in the main arena.

The Queen, who has supported the charity since 2009 and serves as Patron of the British Equestrian Federation, appeared delighted as she chatted with riders and praised the club’s work in opening doors for young people.

At the opening day of the 2026 Badminton Horse Trials was Zara Tindall, Princess Anne’s daughter and one of Britain’s most accomplished equestrians, who was spotted attending the dressage competition on May 7.

The Olympic silver medallist was wearing YETI’s popular Wetlands Camo Logo Badge Mid Pro Flat Brim Hat.