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Atlanta Braves legendary manager Bobby Cox dies at 84

Bobby Cox managed Atlanta Braves for 25 long years
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 09, 2026

Atlanta Braves legendary manager Bobby Cox dies at 84
Atlanta Braves legendary manager Bobby Cox dies at 84

Atlanta Braves manager Bobby Cox, who won more than 2,500 games during his managerial career, has died at the age of 84. 

In a statement on Saturday, May 9, 2026, the Brave expressed grief over the passing of Cox, describing him as the greatest manager in franchise history.

The statement by the franchise read, “We are overcome with emotion on the passing of Bobby Cox, our treasured skipper. Bobby was the best manager to ever wear a Braves uniform.”

Cox has had a decorated career with the franchise as he was credited with leading the team to 14 straight division titles, five National League pennants and the 1995 World Series title.

The late manager spent 29 years in Major League Baseball as manager and is ranked fourth all-time with 2,504 wins. He was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in 2014.

Most of his time as a manager was with the Atlanta Braves, the team he managed for 25 years. Additionally, he also remained a manager for the Toronto Blue Jays for 4 years.

He was named MLB Manager of the Year four times during his career.

He managed Braves from 1978 to 1981 and then returned to the organisation as a GM in 1986. 

During his time as GM, he helped build the core of the Braves dynasty that dominated the National League throughout the 1990s and early 2000s.

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