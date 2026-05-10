Rhian Mannings shares emotional moment meeting William and Kate

Rhian Mannings has shared an emotional reflection following her unforgettable appearance at the King’s Garden Party, describing the royal occasion as “a day to remember.”

Taking to X after the special event at Buckingham Palace, the founder of the bereavement charity 2Wish revealed how meaningful it was to attend alongside Holly, especially as the occasion came almost exactly one year after the pair said their final goodbye to their father.

In a deeply heartfelt post, Rhian said she felt honoured to represent not only 2Wish, the charity she founded to support families suddenly bereaved by the death of a child or young adult, but also “every family who has faced unimaginable loss and all of their brightest stars.”

The emotional highlight of the day came when Rhian and Holly were unexpectedly invited to meet the Prince and Princess of Wales in front of crowds gathered at the garden party.

In a touching twist, photographs capturing their meeting with William and Princess Kate were not taken by official photographers, but by kind strangers in the crowd who later approached the sisters to share the images with them.

She described the thoughtful gesture as one of the many “glimmers of joy and hope” that continue to help her move forward while dedicating her life to supporting grieving families through her charity’s work.

Founded in memory of her young son George, who tragically died in 2012, 2Wish has become one of the UK’s leading bereavement charities.