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Meghan Markle gets exciting news about 'huge payday' amid financial woes

Delightful update reaches Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Montecito mansion
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 10, 2026

Meghan Markle gets exciting news about &apos;huge payday&apos; amid financial woes
Meghan Markle gets exciting news about 'huge payday' amid financial woes

Meghan Markle's day couldn't get any better as she received a huge offer, which can play a powerful role in her Hollywood comeback amid financial struggles.

The Duchess of Sussex, before marrying Prince Harry, was known for her character Rachel Zane in the hit legal drama Suits.

Now, there are reports that the popular TV series and its makers have been planning to bring Suits to cinema screens as a film.

Meghan is not only offered a role to play, but the executives are also ready to make her co-executive producer, which is fruitful for her bank account. 

As per express.co.uk, the source shared, "The original Suits show still attracts a massive audience on streaming giants Netflix and Peacock as well as endless reruns on terrestrial TV stations across America – in large part because of the popularity of her character Rachel Zane."

The creator of Suits, Aaron Korsh, is in "advanced talks" with the film studios for a possible movie. 

"Now it’s pretty much over to Meghan. There’s no doubt this would be a huge payday for her as well as maintaining a high-profile and restoring public goodwill that, aside from her core fans, has been falling away in recent years," said an insider. 

It is not hidden from anyone that Harry and Meghan have been struggling to give a massive hit to Netflix, putting their multi-million dollar deal at risk. 

"A Suits movie might just have come along at exactly the right time," the report stated. 

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