Kate Middleton power move behind Palace walls lands crushing blow on Andrew

Princess Kate gave a major shock to the 'disgraced' member of the royal family, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, with her powerful decision behind Palace walls.

It has been revealed that the future Queen Catherine was the first royal to turn her back on the former Prince, long before King Charles stripped him of his titles.

Royal author Christopher Andersen told Page Six, "She is the first royal to cut him off, to turn her back on him."

The Princess of Wales, who stays one step ahead to safeguard the monarchy, made clear choices to avoid Andrew in public events and family holidays.

The royal commentator claimed that the former Duke of York attempted to make an appearance at Kate's Christmas concert, but he was denied entry.

"He asked, through intermediaries, if he could slip in a side door. Nope, we don't want your face on camera," Anderson shared.

In October 2025, Buckingham Palace revealed that the King had "initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew," after his more shocking connections with Epstein came to light.

The King and Queen expressed their sympathies with the Epstein victims.

Details related to Princess Kate's power move came just ahead of her first foreign tour to Italy after difficult cancer treatment.