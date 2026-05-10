Queen Camilla changes tune for Princess Kate after important win

Queen Camilla is feeling more confident as she marked an important win for herself amid her ongoing ‘quiet’ tussle with Princess Kate.

The Queen Consort has reportedly felt overshadowed by the Princess of Wales especially during State visits, as Kate gets more spotlight than the Camilla herself.

However, King Charles’s wife has new-found confidence following the US tour last month, which made Charles and Camilla feel like “absolute rockstars”. Moreover, the crucial visit was a success for easing the tense UK-US relations, earning them high praise.

Now sources claim that Camilla is taking on a bolder strategy and has sent a stern message to Kate about their reign that they are not going anywhere anytime soon.

“They’re coming off this tour feeling triumphant, everyone is praising them for how well they represented the U.K. and all the goodwill they created in America between the two countries,” an insider told Closer magazine.

“Camilla had quite a few moments herself, she did her share of speeches and events and by all accounts it was a huge success.”

She is no longer worrying about Kate being “more well-loved” and she has “totally changed her tune and is saying she’s just as popular as Kate is”.

They added that Camilla has worked hard to win over the public and now she “feels accepted” and she is not “willingly” going to share the spotlight anymore.

Camilla and Kate have had this “uneasy truce” for quite some time but the Queen Consort believes it’s the right time to put her cards on the table and show Kate who is the boss.