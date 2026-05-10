 
Geo News

Queen Camilla changes tune for Princess Kate after important win

Queen Camilla finally settles ‘uneasy truce’ with Princess Kate with stern message
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 10, 2026

Queen Camilla changes tune for Princess Kate after important win

Queen Camilla is feeling more confident as she marked an important win for herself amid her ongoing ‘quiet’ tussle with Princess Kate.

The Queen Consort has reportedly felt overshadowed by the Princess of Wales especially during State visits, as Kate gets more spotlight than the Camilla herself.

However, King Charles’s wife has new-found confidence following the US tour last month, which made Charles and Camilla feel like “absolute rockstars”. Moreover, the crucial visit was a success for easing the tense UK-US relations, earning them high praise.

Now sources claim that Camilla is taking on a bolder strategy and has sent a stern message to Kate about their reign that they are not going anywhere anytime soon.

“They’re coming off this tour feeling triumphant, everyone is praising them for how well they represented the U.K. and all the goodwill they created in America between the two countries,” an insider told Closer magazine.

“Camilla had quite a few moments herself, she did her share of speeches and events and by all accounts it was a huge success.”

She is no longer worrying about Kate being “more well-loved” and she has “totally changed her tune and is saying she’s just as popular as Kate is”.

They added that Camilla has worked hard to win over the public and now she “feels accepted” and she is not “willingly” going to share the spotlight anymore.

Camilla and Kate have had this “uneasy truce” for quite some time but the Queen Consort believes it’s the right time to put her cards on the table and show Kate who is the boss.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor receives verdict on line of succession fate video
Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor receives verdict on line of succession fate
Rhian Mannings shares emotional moment meeting William and Kate
Rhian Mannings shares emotional moment meeting William and Kate
Prince Louis charm fans in rare childhood Q&A video
Prince Louis charm fans in rare childhood Q&A
Sarah Ferguson, Princess Eugenie return to headlines with Diddy connection
Sarah Ferguson, Princess Eugenie return to headlines with Diddy connection
Palace shares sporty royals marking 30 years of the Ebony Horse Club video
Palace shares sporty royals marking 30 years of the Ebony Horse Club
King Charles receives heartbreaking news as protesters storm palace gates video
King Charles receives heartbreaking news as protesters storm palace gates
Prince Harry applauded for unpublicised act of kindness
Prince Harry applauded for unpublicised act of kindness
Zara Tindall, Duchess Sophie strengthen William's plans video
Zara Tindall, Duchess Sophie strengthen William's plans