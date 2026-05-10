Sarah Ferguson breaks big news to Andrew as Eugenie cuts ties

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor suffered an emotional setback after Princess Eugenie's heartbreak.

The former Duke of York, who is in exile, received a shocking update from her youngest daughter as he seemingly keeps on losing professional and personal relations.

Now, an insider shared a shocking update with Daily Mail that Eugenie did not break the news about her third pregnancy directly to her father.

But, she first informed her mother, Sarah Ferguson, and Fergie dropped the happy news on her former spouse.

It has been claimed that Eugenie "has not been in touch" with his father since his royal downfall.

"Andrew found out that he was to be a grandpa again via Sarah," the source shared.

Earlier, Buckingham Palace announced that Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, are set to welcome their third child this summer.

The statement further reads, "August (aged 5) and Ernest (aged 2) are also very excited to have another sibling join the family.

"His Majesty The King has been informed and is delighted with the news."