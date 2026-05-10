Prince William shares emotional message on brothers meaningful mission

Prince William focuses not only on his royal duties but also on uplifting those who work towards societal betterment.

Most recently, the Prince of Wales penned a personal, heartfelt message for two brothers who turned their medical condition into hope for themselves and others.

Jordan and Cian Adams received support from the future King as they are taking part in an all-Ireland marathon challenge.

The brother has been diagnosed with early-onset frontotemporal dementia (FTD), a rare gene disorder, which means the condition will develop in their 40s.

Their mother also passed away, fighting the same medical condition.

They are taking part in marathons to raise aid for the Alzheimer Society of Ireland and their non-profit organisation, the FTD Brothers Foundation.

In an emotional letter, William wrote, "Taking on such a demanding challenge, to honour your mother’s memory and raise awareness of frontotemporal dementia, speaks to your remarkable strength.

"You are inspiring people far beyond those who stood along the marathon route here in London, and those who will no doubt be cheering you on along the roads of Ireland.

"It takes great courage and generosity to turn such personal adversity into hope for others."

The Prince of Wales lauded the brothers as they are openly sharing their story, helping others to learn about dementia and becoming a hope for the affected families.

"I hope you are both proud of all you have accomplished so far and wish you both every success for the road ahead," William concluded his message.