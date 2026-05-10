Princess Kate heads to Italy: Future Queen reveals inner feelings

Princess Kate made her feelings pretty clear as all eyes were on her first foreign tour to Italy after her life-changing cancer battle.

In 2024, a video featuring emotional Catherine left the world in shock as she announced her cancer diagnosis soon after King Charles'.

After painful treatment and toll on mental health due to media scrutiny, the Princess of Wales revealed in 2025 that she is in remission from cancer.

2026 saw her conducting more royal engagements and seemingly getting back to normal life.

Last week, Kensington Palace shared exciting news about the future Queen's first solo international tour after preventive chemotherapy.

Kate Middleton will conduct meaningful engagements related to early childhood development projects in Italy on May 13 to 14.

"The Princess is very much looking forward to visiting Italy next week and seeing first-hand how the Reggio Emilia approach creates environments where nature and loving human relationships come together to support children’s development," the Palace shared.

Now, an insider unveiled Princess Kate's feelings over her big milestone.

"The Princess is feeling well and energised about making the trip to Italy. The visit reflects that she can begin undertaking international trips like this again, while, of course, still taking a balanced approach," the source shared with the Mirror.

Kate's visit marks a "significant milestone" for her as it hints at her future royal tours.

Moreover, Princess Catherine will convey a strong message about her long-standing commitment towards early childhood with this trip.

"She has consistently focused on early childhood because she believes it is where we can make the greatest difference to society in the long term," the source shared.