Britney Spears' relationship with family comes under scrutiny with new move

Britney Spears sparks concern about strained relationship with family after rehab stint

Britney Spears and her family’s relationship has reportedly been on the mend after a complicated history given her conservatorship and father’s estrangement, but she avoided reuniting them at an important gathering.

The 44-year-old pop icon skipped her niece’s high school graduation which her mom, dad, sister, and son all attended on Sunday, May 10.

The Toxic hitmaker’s sister Jamie Lynn celebrated her daughter Maddie Aldridge’s big day surrounded by Jamie Spears, Lynne Spears, as well as Britney’s sons Sean Preston and Jayden James, who were all seen cheering on the 17-year-old, in the pictures obtained by Daily Mail.

The family reunion comes after the Womanizer songstress recently finished her short stint at a rehab centre, following her DUI arrest in March.

Britney plead guilty to the charges and vowed to make things right by checking herself into the mental health facility.

The singer intended to work on her substance abuse as well as mental health struggles during her time away at the institution, and came back with a refreshed mindset.

However, her notable absence at the event raised eyebrows since recent reports suggested that her son Sean is also growing closer to her mom, and Britney and her sister are also working on their bond.

Regardless, neither Britney nor her family members have weighed in on her being no-show at the family gathering.