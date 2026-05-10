Zara Tindall protects Princess Eugenie from lifelong regret with Palace

Buckingham Palace’s tune for Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie drastically changed in the course of a few weeks prior to a big announcement.

There was uncertainty clouding over the royal status of the sisters especially as more bombshell revelations were made in the Epstein files. However, King Charles made certain that the public knew that both his nieces were under his protection as Eugenie’s third pregnancy was announced.

Although, it was courtesy of Zara Tindall who played a secret role in bridging the gap between her uncle and cousins, according to sources cited by The Mail on Sunday.

The report claimed that Eugenie was hesitant in sharing her good news as her parents Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and Sarah Ferguson were still causing nuisance for the royal family.

Sources shared that Palace was only involved in the announcement after Princess Anne’s daughter stepped in as she was “one of the few to have been entrusted with the news”.

Initially, Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank were planning to make the announcement themselves despite their fears of “frosty” reaction from the royals.

Zara “persuaded” Eugenie to write to the King and the 36-year-old did so via an Easter card.

The couple were left “quite surprised by the warmth” from the Palace, a well-placed source said.

“The King made contact and asked his officials to make a formal announcement.”

If Eugenie had taken the decision to announce the news without the Palace involvement, it is possible that things would have gotten sour with the King for a really long time.