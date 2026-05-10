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Duchess Sophie fulfils key task with stunning fashion statement

Duchess Sophie sends key message in her position as Royal Honorary Colonel of The Queen’s Own Yeomanry
By
A. Akmal
|

Published May 10, 2026

Duchess Sophie fulfils key task with stunning fashion statement
Duchess Sophie fulfils key task with stunning fashion statement

Duchess Sophie took on a key task, at the behest of the royal family, all the while making a style statement, reminiscent of Princess Kate’s fashion philosophy.

After showing her support for King Charles and then the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Duchess of Edinburgh is dutifully fulfilling another important engagement even on a Sunday.

Prince Edward’s wife arrived at Hyde Park to attend the parade and service of the Combined Cavalry Old Comrades Association, dressed in a pastel blue Emilia Wickstead coat dress.

The Duchess of Edinburgh attended the event as the Royal Honorary Colonel of The Queen’s Own Yeomanry.

This is not the first time Sophie has worn the blue ensemble, taking after Kate’s sustainable fashion rule. Princess Kate has often repeated her outfits with a few changes in styling it, normalising that one outfit can be worn several time and not just once.

Moreover, blue also happens to be a favourite hue of all the royal women as they are often spotted wearing it, particularly Camilla. Since Sophie was making a solo appearance, there was no restriction on wearing the colour and have it clash with a senior royal.

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