Lucas Tindall roars through Badminton Horse Trials waving sword

Lucas Tindall was spotted enjoying an action packed day out with his parents, Zara and Mike Tindall at the Badminton Horse Trials.

The youngest member of the Tindall family looked adorable as he raced around the famous Gloucestershire event clutching a large toy sword, fully embracing his adventurous side.

Dressed in a white polo shirt, he roared proudly while waving the sword through the air, delighting onlookers with his infectious energy and cheeky grin.

According to former England rugby star Mike Tindall, his youngest child’s boundless energy is nothing new.

Speaking previously about his son’s lively personality, Mike joked that Lucas is “like a ninja,” revealing the youngster loves rough-and-tumble play and constantly charges around with sticks pretending they are swords.

“You can’t stop him,” Mike said in an earlier interview. “He wants physical contact. He wants to be wrestled.

He imagines himself as a ninja, and he just walks around with sticks whacking people.”

The proud father also admitted that Lucas has so much energy that he practically needs exhausting through constant activity before bedtime, describing him as “such a typical boy.”

Mike also said that he has been encouraging all three of his children to take up golf, though told mini Tindall may be the one most likely to develop a serious passion for it.

“I think Lucas will be the one most into it,” the rugby legend shared during a charity golf event last year.