King Charles ‘assigns' urgent Harry, William mission to key aide

King Charles appears to have recruited some ‘professional’ help to mediate the “impossible” rift between his two sons, who haven’t spoken since nearly four years.

The monarch has reportedly been making plans to mediate between Prince William and Prince Harry but he didn’t seem to have support of the Palace. However, things seem to be shifting as one key figure has stepped up to take on the crucial mission.

According to a report by DailyMail, former diplomat Theo Rycroft, has made it his “number one mission” to reunite the estranged royal brothers all for the sake of cancer-stricken monarch, who appears to be in “great pain” emotionally over his sons.

Theo was appointed deputy private secretary to the King in February.

The aide, who has quickly earned praise and respect of the King and staffers for his ability to manage delicate matters, believes the feud is “f---ing ridiculous” and will be resolving it “urgently”.

“He thinks it’s time to knock their heads together,” a source said, noting that the mood behind Palace walls is that he is “not wrong”.

“Theo’s a very reasonable guy and incredibly nice, and he completely gets that this is a source of great pain to the King and wants to help him resolve it,” the insiders. “He sees his job as helping the King resolve it.”

Another source said that the aide is of the view that William and Harry should be “forced to shake hands” and “allow Charles to repair his relationship with Harry”.

One insider noted that it would be surprising if Harry doesn’t meet his father the next time he is in the UK. He is one of the very few people in the Firm who is pushing for the reunion.

However, his work with the US visit has earned him credit enough to be heard over the noise.